HyperSKU Successfully Completes Series A Financing, Hires Head of Business Development to Bolster European Expansion

HONG KONG, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HyperSKU, an up-and-coming B2B solution for eCommerce businesses, today announced that it completed its $4 million Series A round of financing. On the heels of this successful investment round, the firm has also named a new head of business development to focus on the brand’s global expansion into the European market.

Two notable co-investors led the round, IDG Capital and GGV Capital. IDG Capital’s investments include Wish, Farfetch, and Shein, while GGV Capital’s portfolio includes Alibaba, Wish, Xiaohongshu and Fordeal.

“We have seen tremendous uptake in demand and having support of two premier investors with such strong expertise in eCommerce is proof positive of HyperSKU’s viability and market potential,” said Shawn Zhao, CEO of HyperSKU.

With this financing, HyperSKU will continue its European expansion with a new local team led by Simon de Raadt, who joins as Vice President of Business Development for Europe. De Raadt is an experienced executive in cross-border logistics and commodity trading, having lived in China since 2011 and spent more than eight years at MAiNS International, first as general manager then as managing partner. Earlier in his career, de Raadt held key roles with TNT Post and Capgemini. His expertise has positioned him as an industry thought leader and sought-after speaker at global eCommerce events.

“Simon de Raadt’s extensive experience in cross-border trade and eCommerce logistics, as well as the work he has done for PostNL, a European postal company to build the Chinese market from zero to a nine-figure annual revenue, is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Shawn Zhao, CEO of HyperSKU. “We are thrilled to have him on board to localize and diversify our solutions for European online sellers.”

HyperSKU was founded in August 2018 and has grown rapidly due to the logistics demands of eCommerce sellers on Amazon, Facebook, and Shopify. HyperSKU provides backend infrastructure sourcing and fulfillment, a mission critical factor for all online sellers.

A new eCommerce trend, social shopping in which shoppers’ purchase decisions are heavily influenced by social media, is also dramatically driving new demand. HyperSKU supports this expansion by offering easier access to goods sourced from China and more reliable shipping and delivery to locations across the globe.

HyperSKU provides streamlined logistics and delivery for eCommerce sellers through hyper efficient logistics and direct connection with sellers. With first-hand access direct to Chinese suppliers and the infrastructure of China’s well-developed reliable global delivery system, sellers can improve sales performance and decrease costs across its full ecosystem. Visit https://www.hypersku.com/ to learn more.

