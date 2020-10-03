Hypnotist arrested for illegally conducting prostate exams on patients

A hypnotist, who advertises services to adults, teenagers and children, has been arrested for allegedly conducting prostate exams on clients without a license.

Rober Bruckner, 55, is the owner of Major Mindset Hypnosis Counseling in Fairfield, New Jersey, in the United States, as per WCBS yesterday, Oct. 2.

His clients told police that Bruckner allegedly performed prostate exams on them or asked them to submit to the exam. According to his profile in Psychology Today, he specializes in “hypnosis-counseling” for academic, sports, weight loss, smoking cessation and for ADD/ADHD.

In his business website, it is stated that Bruckner has been a board-certified hypnotist since 2014. Brucker, however, is not a licensed doctor.

Prosecutors said in a statement that it was unclear if Bruckner conducted the exams while clients were under hypnosis, according to the report.

Bruckner has since been arrested and charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and practicing medicine without a license.

Arrest records online showed that he has been held at Essex County’s main jail since Sept. 30. Ian Biong /ra

