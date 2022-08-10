Hysan’s gLEEful rooftop Adds Dynamics and Diversity to Building Tops

Kids Games Recreated at Lee Gardens, CWB

Award-winning Design Team Turns the Fifth Façade into a New City Perspective

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hysan Development Company Limited (Hysan) has been most proactive in bonding and connecting with the local communities, exploring possibilities and promoting sustainability. Community members are engaged in co-creation project to gather ideas for creating community togetherness. “gLEEful rooftop”is Hysan’s latest initiative to bring something extra to the community. In collaboration with the renowned local design house One Bite Design Studio, eight rooftops in Lee Gardens, Causeway Bay, are revitalised and energised to demonstrate the fusion of old and new with the worthy aim of passing down the city’s unique rooftop culture and encouraging diversity.



Placemaking to Connect Community

“gLEEful rooftop” is a collaboration between Hysan and the award-winning One Bite Design Studio. The six-man project team led by architect Alan Cheung completed the project in eight months. Local community members were engaged in the form of a survey to voice their ideas and thoughts about the community at the beginning stage of the project. A giant QR code linking to the survey was displayed on one of the eight revitalised rooftops to encourage participation. “Placemaking is the blending of architecture and design into a community, which can be achieved by exploring the different possibilities of communal space and connecting the space with community members, who are not only stakeholders but also an important source of ideas. If you want to come up with a design that the community can identify with, first, you need to understand its people,” says Alan.

Recreating the Fifth Façade and Passing Down Rooftop Culture

Roof space as “the fifth façade” has enormous potential in the eyes of the architects. “gLEEful rooftop” sets a good example to the public as to how such potential can be utilised to strengthen area bonding and encourage diversity. “People rarely think about using the roof space – the fifth façade – which can be turned into a nice city space if used smartly and creatively,” says Alan, adding that rooftops are more than a communal space but a place where memories are made, where interaction happens between human and architecture, and where culture is passed down from generation to generation.

Kids Fun Adds New Vibes and Togetherness

Themed “kids fun”, gLEEful rooftop captivates the community with the childhood games they grew up playing, such as: “Hopscotch”, “Red Light, Green Light”, “Wall Art”, “What’s the Time Mr. Wolf, “Hawks Catching Chickens”(a local tag game), paper planes, plastic soccer balls, and more. “Childhood games from different times are recreated on the rooftops. We use playful and colourful designs to appeal to the young, while the games would spark memories of those young at heart. They would feel they truly belong to the community through these artistic interactions,” explains Alan. The project not only adds an artistic ambience but also a further layer of diversity to the community, encouraging members to use roof space as a “bridge” to connect people of all ages and walks of life.



Enjoy Upcoming Diverse Events on the Rooftops

Hysan envisages the revitalisation of the eight rooftops will inspire more possibilities and promote sustainability in the Lee Gardens community. To this end, a series of events and programs will be held starting from this month, such as music shows, sports and exercise workshops, mindfulness and meditation activities, community photography, arts and cultural events. Through engaging stakeholders in the community, bonding and interaction will be strengthened.