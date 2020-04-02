“Hyun Bin-starrer ‘Confidential Assignment’ premieres this Sunday on Cinema One”

Four flicks with timely themes to catch on Cinema One this April.

Now that Filipinos are compelled not only to stay at home but also to ponder on essential life values that have often been taken for granted before the COVID-19 crisis happened, it is also a good time to catch up on movies that showcase stories about facing country disputes, millennial woes, and grave illnesses and impart timely lessons along the way.

This April, Cinema One offers four films with diverse themes—all of which, however, present values that deserve to be emulated.

1. Unity in crisis in “Confidential Assignment” (April 5)

In this entertaining action-thriller starring “Crash Landing on You” actor Hyun Bin, the North and South Korean dispute is once again explored, this time when North Korean investigator (Hyun Bin) is tasked to work with a South Korean counterpart (Yu Hae Jin) to put down his corrupt superior who fled to South Korea. More than its impressive action scenes and light-hearted humor though, what’s remarkable about the film’s narrative is how warring countries should be willing to work together to apprehend a corrupt official that threatens the lives of many.

2. Adulting bravery in “Ang Henerasyong Sumuko sa Love” (April 12)

A barkada flick featuring a group of millennials who make a pact to meet at the same spot every year after their graduation, “Ang Henerasyong Sumuko sa Love” illustrates the struggles of so-called “adulting” in today’s world. Despite troubling experiences, the characters of Jane Oineza, Jerome Ponce, Albie Casiño, Myrtle Sarrosa, and Tony Labrusca show, however, that although adult life may be cruel, confusing, and even damaging, “adulting” becomes manageable knowing you have friends who are going through the same things.

3. Authenticity in “I’m Ellenya L” (April 19)

In “I’m Ellenya L,” Maris Racal plays the titular role, a millennial consumed by her dream of being a social media influencer who asks the help of her childhood friend Peng (Inigo Pascual) to shoot her content. In this day and age of the internet, the movie lands a punch especially for the younger generation, whose obsession with validation obtained from social media is the film’s central theme. By its end, youngsters will surely realize that there are more pressing concerns than the number of likes, comments, and shares on their posts, and that authenticity will never run out of style.

4. “Unconditional love in “Paglisan” (April 26)

Animated musical dramedy “Paglisan” (The Leaving) tells the story of Dolores (Eula Valdes) and Crisanto (Ian Veneracion), a middle-aged couple trying to save their marriage while facing the threats of depression and Alzheimer’s disease respectively. The heartfelt story, which won Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Sound, and Best Music in Cinema One Originals 2018, proves that unconditional love—even in the face of physical degeneration and memory loss—will always remain.

Catch these movies 7 pm on Cinema One’s Blockbuster Sundays starting with “Confidential Assignment” this Sunday (April 5), followed by “Ang Henerasyong Sumuko sa Love” on April 12, “I’m Ellenya L” on April 19, and “Paglisan” on April 26.

