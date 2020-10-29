“Hyun Bin wants to meet Filipino fans to express gratitude for ‘CLOY’ support”

Hyun Bin wants to give back to his fans for all the love he received for ‘Crash Landing On You.’

South Korean actor Hyun Bin hopes to meet with his Filipino fans soon to express his gratitude to them for showing love and support to the hit K-Drama, Crash Landing On You.

In a short interview clip released by local lifestyle brand Bench on social media, the K-Drama star got asked about what he looks forward to doing during his inevitable visit to the Philippines in the near future.

Bench asked: “Since you will be visiting the Philippines in the future for BENCH shooting and promotion, what do you look forward to doing?”

Having won the hearts of many for his role as Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok in Crash Landing On You, Hyun Bin became more popular and landed multiple endorsements in the country.

Due to the overwhelming love and support he got from his fans, Hyun Bin wants to thank them by meeting them first as soon as he arrives in the Philippines.

“I heard that Crash Landing on You has received a lot of love from the Filipinos. When I go to the Philippines, I would like to take the time to express my gratitude by meeting with my Filipino fans first,” he said.

Apart from CLOY, Hyun Bin is also known for his other works such as My Name is Kim Sam-soon, Secret Garden, and Memories of the Alhambra, among others.

Hyun Bin has earned several fans from the Philippines including celebrities such as Charo Santos-Concio and Sharon Cuneta.