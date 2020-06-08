Hyundai Mobis finds a way to boost overseas orders with untact marketing in the post COVID-19 era

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Mobis will boost overseas orders with various untact marketing activities as part of its response to changes in the global economy and social environment in the post COVID-19 era.



Hyundai Mobis M.Tech Gallery in R&D Center

“Hyundai Mobis is focusing on three types of untact marketing: Virtual Tech-Fair, Online real-time product promotion and Production of videos demonstrating core technologies to conduct differentiated order-receiving activities targeting global automakers,” said Lee Sung Hoon, Head of Auto Parts Sales Division. “Hyundai Mobis received orders for core components worth $1.75 billion from overseas automakers last year, and we are going to pick up speed to receive orders to the tune of $2.7 billion through untact marketing utilizing latest technologies.”

With constraints on direct sales and order-receiving activities based on traditional face-to-face contact, the company is seeking ways to create new sales opportunities. It is expected that the brand image of Hyundai Mobis, which is taking a leap to become a global technology leader in future cars, will be improved through preemptive untact marketing technology.

Hyundai Mobis is increasingly planning to produce Virtual Tech-Fair content and proactively use it for sales and order-receiving activities given that offline events such as motor shows and technology expos will never be the same in the post COVID-19 era.

The content handled by the Virtual Tech-Fair are future technologies, such as autonomous driving sensors, electrification and connectivity, and new core technologies, such as braking, steering, lamps and airbags. The company will produce and share VR content with customers in the form of links for a certain period of time. Three-dimensional life-like VR content is expected to help customer understand technologies more effectively than when they see them in person.

Hyundai Mobis will carry out real-time product promotion activities using the online broadcasting platform. Customers will connect to the video system at a time they want, with data presentation, product demonstration and Q&A provided in real time. At a time when it is difficult for people to see each other and move from point A to point B due to COVID-19, the company expects to maintain close communication with customers online without any space-time constraints.

To this end, Hyundai Mobis is planning to install a system for real-time broadcasting and product demonstration inside the Technical Center. The company will have the capacity and infrastructure for quickly providing information on technologies to customers when they need it.

Until now few B2B (business to business transactions) companies used untact product promotion to advance into markets. In most cases, they participated in offline expos or professional technology expos, or visited customer sites for technology promotion.

In addition, Hyundai Mobis is going to make professional videos about key future car products, and use them for marketing. Rather than PR videos focusing on products and images, the content will feature researchers in charge of explaining the background, meaning and strong points of technology development. The company expects that it will be able to provide more detailed information to global customers through technical presentation videos.

In relation to this, Hyundai Mobis decided to make full use of the recently remodeled M.Tech Gallery inside the Technical Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do to make product videos. Its 66 new advanced technologies in future cars are on display at Hyundai Mobis M.Tech Gallery. The futuristic urban autonomous driving concept car ‘M.Vision S,’ which was exhibited at North American CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT expo, is also on display at the M.Tech Gallery.

