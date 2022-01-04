Hyundai Motor Shares Vision of New Metamobility Concept, ‘Expanding Human Reach’ through Robotics & Metaverse at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —

Hyundai Motor to share its vision for robotics in the real world and metaverse under the theme ‘Expanding Human Reach’ to fulfill unlimited freedom of mobility

to fulfill unlimited freedom of mobility Company to pioneer new ‘Metamobility’ concept, going beyond physical movements through robotics and the metaverse to affect change in the real world

… envisions that distinctions between future mobilities will become blurred through extended robotics technologies such as AI and autonomous driving … to explore the possibilities of diverse mobilities such as automobiles and UAM becoming smart access devices to the metaverse platform … to expand mobility solutions to Metamobility, using robots as a medium between the real and virtual worlds Company to also introduce new Mobility of Things (MoT) concept wherein traditionally inanimate objects will gain mobility using robotics

… to also reveal Plug & Drive (PnD) and Drive & Lift (DnL) modular platforms as all-in-one solutions for its unlimited MoT ecosystem Executive Chair Euisun Chung : “We envision future mobility solutions made possible by advanced robotics — even expanding our mobility solutions to Metamobility”

: “We envision future mobility solutions made possible by advanced robotics — even expanding our mobility solutions to Metamobility” Diverse applications of PnD and DnL modules, including the recently revealed Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) as well as Boston Dynamics’ Spot ® and Atlas™, to be on display at the Hyundai Motor booth

and Atlas™, to be on display at the Hyundai Motor booth Booth visitors to experience the company’s leading robots as well as its vision for Metamobility, from Jan. 5-7

Hyundai Motor Company today shared its vision for pioneering the use of robotics in both the real world and metaverse at CES 2022, one of the most influential tech events in the world, running from Jan. 5-7. The company’s press day event was also livestreamed via Hyundai Motor’s YouTube channel (Link).

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9003551-hyundai-motor-metamobility-concept-ces-2022

Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, opened the presentation, followed by Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab; Chang Song, President and Head of Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) Division of Hyundai Motor Group; and Marc Raibert, Founder and Chairman of Boston Dynamics. They were joined by Ulrich Homann, Corporate Vice President and Distinguished Architect, Cloud+AI at Microsoft.

Under the main theme of ‘Expanding Human Reach’, Hyundai Motor’s presentations reflected how the company’s robotics business will drive the paradigm shift towards future mobility, going beyond the traditional means of transportation to fulfill unlimited freedom of movement for humankind.

“At Hyundai, we are harnessing the power of robotics to achieve great things. We envision future mobility solutions made possible by advanced robotics — even expanding our mobility solutions to Metamobility,” said Euisun Chung, the Group’s Executive Chair, during his presentation. “This vision will enable unlimited freedom of movement and progress for humanity.”

For more information about Hyundai’s Vision on New Metamobility Concept, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com