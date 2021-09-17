I Am Fish Is Available Now, Dive Right in on Xbox and PC

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Brought to the players by the folks at Curve Digital and Bossa Studios, I Am Fish is now o-fish-ally available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One , PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Game Pass. Whether the player is playing alone or taking turns with a friend, I Am Fish is sure to challenge and delight, with its striking cartoon art design and rewarding gameplay. Watch today’s new launch trailer.

Watch the launch trailer: https://youtu.be/EqqTpOOEAK0

I Am Fish is a physics-based game that tells the story of four fish friends trying to reunite after being forcibly separated and scattered throughout the coastal county of Barnardshire. But getting the gang back together is no simple carp-walk. Players will have to navigate through packed nightclubs, knife-filled kitchens, filthy sewers and busy roads in order to find each other once again.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to share the whimsical world of I Am Fish with the world,” said Luke Williams, lead game designer at Bossa Studios. “Seeing the game go from prototype to release is an extremely gratifying experience and I’m excited to see players dive into all the zany antics that we’ve worked so hard on creating.”

I Am Fish is a “fish out of water” story in the truest sense, and the challenges in I Am Fish are sure to keep even the most seasoned gamers on their toes. Thankfully, the Goldfish, Pufferfish, Flying Fish and Piranha each have their unique abilities that allow them to skillfully swim, roll, fly, and chomp their way to safety. The game takes place within the shared universe of Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread, so be on the lookout for some neat easter eggs and references.

To celebrate the launch, Curve Digital and Bossa Studios have created an I Am Fish Snap Camera AR Lens . This AR filter lets players transform into one of I Am Fish‘s four aquatic champions and is a perfect companion for streamers and content creators.

In addition, a portion of every sale from I Am Fish on Steam will be donated to Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). WDC is the leading global charity dedicated to the protection of whales and dolphins, and the team at Curve Digital and Bossa Studios are thrilled to be able to support their noble cause.

Developed in Unity, I Am Fish uses volumetric lighting from Unity’s High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP). Also building on this render pipeline is Bossa Studios’ own custom water rendering solution, which works across Xbox generations, with faster performance on Xbox Series X|S.

Finally, or perhaps fin-ally, Curve Digital is delighted to reveal a bundle of I Am Fish merchandise available to order courtesy of Fresh Merch, including a t-shirt and mug design inspired by the game. These goodies can be perch-ased at: https://bit.ly/IAMFISHMerch

I Am Fish is available for £15.99, €19.99, $19.99 USD on Windows PCand Xbox. Xbox Game Pass members can play I Am Fish on Xbox consoles and PC as part of their subscription. Buy now on Steam to receive a launch discount of 20%, plus exclusive early adopters bonus content – a free copy of the I Am Fish Official Soundtrack, 8 wallpapers and a Digital Artbook. Offer ends on 30th September.Follow I Am Fish on Twitterfor the latest updates, fish puns, and more.

About Curve Digital

Curve Digital is an award-winning independent label publishing games on both PC and consoles. Since 2013, Curve Digital has been collaborating with development studios around the world, big and small, to bring great gaming experiences to life and share them with players across the globe. With a uniquely diverse games catalogue that includes renowned indie hits such as For The King and Bomber Crew as well as critically acclaimed titles like Flame in the Flood and Autonauts to the multi-million selling smash hit Human Fall Flat, Curve Digital has taken its place as one of the leading digital games publishers globally.

www.curve-digital.com

About Bossa Studios