“‘I am forever grateful’: Iza Calzado reunited with nurses who helped her beat COVID-19”

Actress Iza Calzado has been reunited with the team of nurses who helped treat and take care of her after she was hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

Actress Iza Calzado has been reunited with the team of nurses who helped treat and take care of her after she was hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

On Instagram on Sunday, the “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” star shared photos of her with the nurses from the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Muntinlupa, where she was confined due to pneumonia last March.

“Allow me to shine the spotlight on my amazing team of nurses (missing a few though!) from Asian Hospital who gave me the best love and care any patient could ever ask for,” she wrote in the caption.

“Together with my brilliant doctors, I really couldn’t have asked for a better team to help me fight and beat COVID-19. I am forever grateful,” she added.

After she was hospitalized for pneumonia, Iza tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, she confirmed testing negative for the disease. She has since made a full recovery.

In June, two months after recuperating from the disease, Iza donated plasma at the Philippine General Hospital in the hope of helping other patients recover.

In the absence of a coronavirus cure, some hospitals have been using convalescent plasma therapy as a treatment for those battling the disease—an approach described by the World Health Organization as “very valid.”

READ: Coronavirus survivor Iza Calzado donates plasma for COVID-19 patients

In a Facebook Live session last April, Iza described her days in the intensive care unit (ICU) as one of the darkest periods in her life.

“There’s fear of losing your life, your breath,” she said.

She would have lost all hope, she recalled, if it were not for the encouraging words from the healthcare workers that helped boost her morale.

READ: Iza Calzado on battling COVID-19: ‘There’s fear of losing your life, your breath’

“Nothing is forgetten, I just wanted to tell you,” she was quoted as saying during a separate interview for Magandang Buhay .

“Every single person, they went above and beyond. ‘Yung pag-alaga nila sa akin, hinding hindi ko kakalimutan,” she added.