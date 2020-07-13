‘I am not my father,’ says daughter of lawmaker who voted to deny ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines — The daughter of Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor, who voted in favor of a report junking ABS-CBN’s bid for a new franchise, does not share his stand, saying that she even tried to discuss the issue with him it at home.

In a tweet that has gone viral, Mikee Defensor said she was being judged on the basis of her being the lawmaker’s daughter.

She said she kept silent despite her father being bashed online due to his decision. But said the solon “must be held accountable for his actions.”

“But I think that to assume that we share the same opinion is unfair. I’ve had my own share of arguments and debates in my own home in order to prevent all this from happening,” Mikee said in a tweet shared by various personalities in politics and entertainment.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not the one in Congress. And more importantly, I am NOT my father. My heart goes out to those who are greatly affected by this, most especially the 11,000 workers who have lost their jobs in the middle of a pandemic,” she added.

A user searching for “Mikee Defensor” on Twitter would see a myriad of tweets from people who chided her for talking bad about her father and those who defended the lawmaker.

Then there were several, like veteran actor Tirso Cruz III, who praised Mikee for taking a stand.

Last Friday, 70 members of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises — including House officials considered as ex-officio members — voted in favor of the technical working group (TWG) report denying ABS-CBN a new 25-year franchise.

Mikee’s tweet is not the only case of a lawmaker’s children clearing themselves from their parent’s decisions.

The son of Malabon Rep. Jaye Lacson-Noel also voiced displeasure over his mother’s vote. His Twitter account, however, was deactivated as of posting time.

Former Deputy Speaker Erin Tañada — who was, incidentally with Mike Defensor during their student-activist days at the National Union of Students of the Philippines — congratulated Mikee for taking a stand different from her father’s.

“Hi @mikeedefensor. Your father was my Vice-President at the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP). I congratulate you for your courageous stand. You are the Mike Defensor I knew when we were marching in the streets. I hope you don’t change,” Tañada said in a tweet.

Hi @mikeedefensor. Your father was my Vice-President at the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP). I congratulate you for your courageous stand. You are the Mike Defensor I knew when we were marching in the streets. I hope you don’t change. #CourageOn #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/sT6t1MjqtC — Erin Tañada (@erintanada) July 12, 2020

As of now, ABS-CBN remains shut down after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order to the network when its old franchise expired last May 4.

