“‘I am so proud of you’: Aiko Melendez has sweet message for son”
Actress Aiko Melendez took to Instagram to share her sweet message for her son, Andre Yllana, on the occasion of his win in a racing competition on Thursday.
“I’m blessed that he is my son!”
Actress Aiko Melendez made this statement on Instagram as she congratulated her firstborn child, young actor Andre Yllana, for placing fourth in a racing competition on Thursday.
Posting a photo of Andre posing by his car on Instagram, the “Bagani” star wrote: “I admire him more now, on how patient he is with situations around him. Instead of whining, he choose to race and guess what? He was fourth place out of 100 racers! How blessed and talented he is.”
The proud mother then went on to express her love for Andre, her son with former husband Jomari Yllana, and daughter Marthena, from her second marriage to model-restaurateur Martin Jickain.
“[Andre, please] know that you are [loved] and mama has so much love for you and [Marthena]. No need to seek more than what I can give you. Because my love is enough and the people around you! Know that I am so proud of you. Congratulations, son!” he said.
“He is now a man who can stand up for what he thinks is right. Only here to guide him,” she added.