“‘I can handle defeat’: Michele Gumabao airs her side, expresses gratitude to supporters “

Aces and Queens shared Michele Gumabao’s statement after the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Michele Gumabao extended her gratitude to her supporters as she concluded her journey in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. Michelle bagged the 2nd runner-up title at this year’s pageant.

In a statement posted by Aces and Queens, Michele said, “To all my Michelin stars thank you for being with me on this journey! I love each and every one of you! Thank you for all your support! Til the very end Laban!”

Michele also relayed that she left Baguio Country Club while the pageant was ongoing because she could not handle the attention.

“I left this morning sa BCC while the pageant was ongoing. I knew who won last night pa. I tried to go to our viewing party but everyone kept asking what happened all the hugs all the looks I couldn’t handle that,” Gumabao explained.

The beauty queen also stressed that she can handle defeat but not the questions that people were asking her.

“I can handle defeat hahahaha I can’t handle the people asking me why why why…I’m sharing this with you because you deserve to know my side, we don’t need to defend to anyone (sic). I did my very best and I have no regrets,” she added.

Rabiya Mateo from Iloilo City was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines during Sunday’s pageant held at the Baguio Country Club.