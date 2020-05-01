“‘I can only hope to be the best big sis to you’: KC Concepcion posts sweet message for half-sister Garie”

KC Concepcion took to Instagram to express how much she loves her younger sister, Garie, from her father Gabby Concepcion’s side.

Sharing photos of a box of chocolate-covered strawberries and a hand-written message sent to her by Garie, the actress-host wrote: “To my sister Garie, cheesy as it may sound, you never fail to make me feel loved [and] appreciated. Though we didn’t grow up together, you are pure evidence that what matters most is what we do TODAY & everyday!”

“Sooo thoughtful to surprise me w/ a handwritten message [and] chocolate covered strawberries! … No one’s perfect but I can only hope to be the best big sis to you. Thank you sis! ILY,” she added.

To which, Garie, said: “Love you. ate! You’re the best sis one could ever have,”

KC is Gabby’s daughter with Sharon Cuneta, while Garie, also a singer, is his daughter with Grace Ibuna.