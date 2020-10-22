“‘I can’t ask for a better sister’: Julia Barretto shares birthday message for sister Dani”

Julia Barretto shared her birthday message for her sister, Dani Barretto, who turned 27 last Wednesday, October 21.

On her Instagram page, the actress shared photos of her with her “ate” Dani.

“When we were little, I always wanted to be in the same dress as you. During your seventh birthday, you were supposed to be the only one in a Cinderella costume, but you let me be Cinderella too because you knew I always wanted to be matching with you. You were in a show called Ang TV, and I’d always wait for it to be Saturday so I could watch you— the rest of the week I’d be crying waiting for it to be Saturday again,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’ve always looked up to you, and I’ve always been your #1 fan. With my circumstance, I usually tend to forget how young I am. That’s when I find myself running to YOU. Running to my ATE. It’s how you look out for me, how you protect me and love me,” she added.

Julia then told Dani that she “can’t ask for a better sister.”

“I tell you this all the time, but I LOVE YOU. Happy, happy birthday,” she said.

Responding to Julia’s post, Dani said: “This made me cry. My Juju!! I love you sooooo much!!!!!!!!!”

As well, the lifestyle vlogger thanked Julia for also being an “ate” to her “whenever I fall short.”

“Sometimes ates need to be reminded that we don’t have everything figured out all the time. I love you! I love you!” she added.

Julia and Dani are children of former actress Marjorie Barretto.

The former is Marjorie’s daughter with comedian Dennis Padilla, while the latter is her only child with actor Kier Legaspi.