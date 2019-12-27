I Can’t Stop Jamming to This Jazzy, Gatsby-Style Cover of Lizzo’s “Juice”
[embedded content]
If Lizzo lived back in the 1920s, what would her song “Juice” sound like? A musical group called Postmodern Jukebox tackles that exact question in one of their latest covers, transforming Lizzo’s famous track into a completely different hit you’d likely hear at one of Jay Gatsby’s wild parties. Lead vocalist Mario Jose starts the cover slow and solely accompanied by a piano, but then the pace picks up a jazzy notch once musicians playing guitar, clarinet, trombone, bass, and drums chime in.
Postmodern Jukebox have earned quite the dedicated following in recent years for giving modern-day songs — from Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” — an old-timey flair, and we’d wager to say the group’s vintage take on Lizzo is some of their finest work. Listen to the glorious performance above, then be sure to check out Postmodern Jukebox’s Spotify for even more incredible covers.