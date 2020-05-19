“‘I collected plastic trash’: Jericho Rosales recalls early struggles, shares how he reached his dreams”

Despite uncertainty because of pandemic, Jericho Rosales says ‘keep dreaming’ in inspiring post.

Jericho Rosales took to social media to write an inspiring post about reaching one’s dreams. The actor made a trip down memory lane and shared that despite the struggles he encountered early on in his life, he did not allow the challenges to stop him from fulfilling his goals.

He started off his post saying that he completely understands why maybe most of us are questioning what the future holds because of the current situation of the world.

“[I] think a lot of us have stopped dreaming and reaching our goals because of the negative factors around us- poverty, lack of support and the additional uncertainty we get from this pandemic. Or at least we deeply questioned them. Our tomorrows are filled with questions and cares. It is natural for us to think that way. We all are going through this and it is very hard,” he posted.

Nonetheless, the actor highlighted that with positivity, we can still achieve our dreams.

He stated, “Dreams are dreams because they seem far from reality. It can be easy to forget about them. But with a heart full of hope and a mind filled with positivity, nothing is impossible.”

Jericho recounted that he once used to collect junk and trash to earn cash.

“When I was young, I collected discarded wires and old newspapers to be sold in junk shops in exchange for money and sometimes cheap cheese curls. I collected plastic trash from a dumpsite with my cousin, I sold ice buko (frozen coconut water with milk and sugar) , sold fish in the market, became a jeepney ‘barker’, a pizza boy and a driver. Clearly, I did not have the ideal life situation. But I had a dream – to get myself and my family out of poverty and have our own house. That was my first major dream. I had faith in God and I also had time. So I prayed and prayed and never stopped learning new things. I kept moving. I kept my dream in front of me,” he stated.

On how he got himself out of poverty and eventually fulfilled his goal, he relayed that he did by “Self-education, learning skills, surrounding yourself with forward thinking like-minded people and using your challenges as tools for self-improvement/development are keys to opening doors of opportunities.”

He concluded, “They say dreams are only dreams and wishes will remain to be wishes but not until you do something about them. So keep dreaming, keep hoping and keep moving. You are made to be something and a someone for another.