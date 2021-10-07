‘I did not steal’, says Duterte on luxury shop visit

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday defended his recent visit to stores selling high-end watches at a mall in Makati City, saying he is not a “thief” like Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon.

This, after Gordon slammed him and his long-time aide Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong Go” for having the time to check out luxury watches amid a prevailing health crisis.

In his pre-recorded public address, the President admitted that he went to the mall to meet an ex-girlfriend and did some window shopping.

“Pumunta ako sa tindahan kasi may gusto akong makipagkita na isang tao. Gelpren ko noon, hiwalay na kami. Gusto ko lang mamasyal, pumasok kami doon sa jewelry stores (I went to the store because I wanted to meet someone. She was my girlfriend. I just wanted to roam around so we went inside the jewelry stores),” Duterte said.

“Totoo yun. Totoo na nagtingin ako ng mga relo. Sino ba'ng ayaw ng relo kung magaganda (It's true that I looked at watches. Who doesn't want to have a watch especially if it looks good)?” he added.

However, the President said that it was none of Gordon's business if he wanted to go to the mall and look at luxury watches.

“Ngayon huwag mo kaming punahin na magpasok kami ng ano. Ano sa'yo yun magbili ako ng Rolex kagaya ng suot mo (Now, don't criticize us for entering a shop. What's it to you if I buy a Rolex like yours)? Would it erase your criminal liability of malversing the P86 billion?” he said.

The President was referring to a Supreme Court ruling that ordered Gordon to return P86 million in disallowed expenses he incurred when he was still Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority chairman.

“Hindi ako nagnakaw ng relo. Pumunta ako ng tindahan. Kayo ang nagnakaw sa gobyerno ng P86 million (I did not steal a watch. I just went to the store. You were the one who stole P86 million from the government),” he added.

Duterte dared Gordon to return the money, noting that the amount could be used to purchase additional Covid-19 vaccines.

“Bayaran mo kasi kinakailangan ng gobyerno dahil magbili pa tayo ng maraming bakuna (Pay it back because the government needs to buy more vaccines),” the President said.