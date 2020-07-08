“‘I have found my forever’: Maritoni Fernandez gets married at 51”

Actress Maritoni Fernandez took to social media to reveal that she has tied the knot with her partner, Mon Dayrit.

The two married in a civil ceremony on Tuesday, July 7.

On Instagram, the “Unexpectedly Yours” star shared photos of their wedding, which took place at the Parañaque City Hall.

“Nothing fancy, just love,” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

She also shared how happy she is to have finally found her “forever” at 51.

“This is the day the Lord has made. After 51 years, I have found my forever. Today, I became Mrs. Dayrit!” she said.

Mon, for his part, shared photos of him and Maritoni moments before their wedding.

Fellow celebrities such as Lorna Tolentino, Heart Evangelista, Coney Reyes, Carmi Martin, Eric Quizon, and Geneva Cruz congratulated the couple on their marriage.

According to his Facebook profile, Mon works as a chief administrative officer of an investments company.

He has two children from a past relationship.

Maritoni, meanwhile, also have two children: Lexi, 25, and Liam, 15.

Lexi is her daughter with her former husband Alex Alvarez.

Liam, on the other hand, is her child with her former boyfriend, model Hans Montenegro.