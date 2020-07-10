“‘I learned long ago’: Andi Eigenmann explains importance of assessing feelings, not being impulsive”

Andi Eigenmann realized making impulsive decisions can cause one a lot of pain.

Andi Eigenmann took to social media to share her recent experience with her youngest daughter Lilo which left her feeling upset.

According to Andi, her daughter stained her bedsheets with a marker. But Andi knew her daughter was in no way to blame for what happened as her partner Philmar Alipayo reminded her that she could’ve been more attentive.

“Mom life at its finest. I was really upset that Lilo stained my best sheets with a marker. And that Ellie, on the other hand, let her play with her pens! But just as I was reminded by my partner, that it was my bad for not being as attentive as I should’ve been,” she wrote.

Instead of venting out her anger on her daughter, what Andi did was she took a shower to cool herself down.

She wrote: “Anyway, since all I could do is to try and forget about it for a minute, I decided to cool down by doing my fave/most achievable form of self-care— taking a nice warm shower!”

Sharing a photo of her daughter peeping through the glass door of her bathroom, Andi shared how such light moment made her realize how good it feels to be a mom.

“After a few seconds, I turn around and see these two making faces in the glass door. This is what it means to be a mom of little kids. Yu get no privacy whatsoever but you’ll love it anyway,” she stated.

Meanwhile, in another photo shared on her Instagram stories, Andi shared why she learned to stop being impulsive and assess her feelings first before acting upon something.

“I usually get comments on how ‘chill’ I see to be as a parent. I learned, long ago, how being so impulsive can just ‘cause a lot of pain (on yourself and others). So it’s really important to assess your feelings first before expressing them,” she shared.

Andi Eigenmann recently flew from Siargao to Manila with her baby Lilo to reunite with her eldest daughter Ellie.