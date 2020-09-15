“‘I love you endlessly’: Dani Barretto shares birthday message for daughter Millie”

Dani Barretto took to social media to share her birthday message for her daughter Millie, who turned one on Sunday, September 13.

Dani Barretto took to social media to share her birthday message for her daughter Millie, who turned one on Sunday, September 13.

On Instagram, the lifestyle vlogger posted a photo of her adorable baby girl with her husband, DJ Xavi Panlilio.

“And just like that, my baby is now 1 year old,” Dani wrote in the caption.

“I can still remember the first time I held you in my arms, I never thought that kind of love was possible. My heart was overflowing with joy and gratitude. I couldn’t stop thanking the Lord for giving me you,” she said.

Dani went on: “Oh Millie, you changed mama’s life in so many beautiful ways. I am who I am today because of you. You gave meaning and purpose to my life. You’re truly God’s greatest gift to Dada and Mama!

“Happy 1st Birthday my angel on earth! I love you endlessly. Love, Mom.”

Xavi also shared his birthday greetings for his daughter.

“A lot of parents tell me that I should enjoy the time I have with you while you’re tiny because time goes by so fast! Seeing you grow little by little is one of the happiest things your mother and I have ever witnessed. When your mother told me she was pregnant with you, I was through the roof! The joy I felt was incomparable, and it still is today! I hope you grow up to be the person you want to be, and I hope that you will always be my silly, happy, loving little tiny! I love you and your mother so much!” he wrote.

Millie is Dani and Xavi’s first child together.

The couple tied the knot in a church wedding at the Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City on April 23, 2019, just two months after they got engaged.