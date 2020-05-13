“‘I love you’: Jennylyn Mercado greets Dennis Trillo on his birthday”

Jennylyn Mercado took to social media to share her birthday greeting for her boyfriend, Dennis Trillo, who turned 39 on Tuesday, May 12.

On Instagram, the actress posted a photo of her hugging Dennis.

“I wish you an amazing birthday today and this just might be the most unforgettable one! Happy ‘Quarantine’ Birthday, Dennis. I love you!” she wrote as caption.

Dennis, for his part, shared photos on his Instagram Stories page showing how he and Jennylyn celebrated his birthday while under quarantine.

Dennis and Jennylyn decided to give their relationship another chance after parting ways in 2011.

In a recent interview, Jennylyn said that she and Dennis have evolved from the first time they were together as a couple.

“Iba na kami bilang tao. There’s more maturity on both sides,” she said.

When asked whether she sees herself being married to Dennis someday, Jennylyn said: “I can’t really say. Let nature take its course. But what I can definitely say is that he is my greatest love. He’s a man who is passionate, understanding and loves his family. Those traits are what I look for in a husband.”