i-Maker announces cooperation with Carol Interior Design to expand interior design business-the combination of technology and traditional decoration design嘉莉工程logo final 2-01 (1).jpg

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 October 2020 – i-Maker and Carol Interior Design announced today that they have launched a 10-year partnership development plan to develop market-oriented integrated solutions to enhance digital agility through cloud technology. By combining the expertise of the two companies in the interior design industry and the information technology market, the team can work together more seamlessly, save infrastructure costs, accelerate the speed to value and increase production efficiency. As a comprehensive IT, web design, digital marketing and SEO company, i-Maker knows that most offline traditional industries such as catering and event planning industries have been hit hard by COVID-19. Traditional decoration design has always been based on offline reputation, bringing new customers to it. Through the cooperation with i-Maker, Carol Interior Design has integrated technological elements into marketing and design services, and has brought many new clients for decoration design and interior design.

Changes in marketing and services

Jack Chaimart, Business CEO of Carol Interior Design said: “Traditionally, interior design companies tend to focus on service-centric marketing strategies to increase conversions and sales, but today’s goal has been to increase brand awareness and online exposure. . Through the cooperation with i-Maker, the marketing budget is put on social media platforms. Digital channels and influencers are the new key investment targets. Through i-Maker’s website design, seo optimization and online advertising and marketing services, Carol Interior Design’s exposure rate and brand awareness have been greatly improved.”

In terms of services, the introduction of VR and AR technology allows customers of home decoration, shop decoration and school projects to be able to see the finished product before starting work, reducing the time and cost required for communication between the two parties and increasing customers The trust value is twice the result with half the effort.

So far, the two companies have jointly developed more than 30 cases, including home decoration, shop decoration and school projects. Solutions developed in this partnership will expand and strengthen our existing products.

360° panoramic virtual tour-immersive experience ‧ first experience

Danny Soong, general manager of i-Maker, said: “With the changes in shopping habits and the rapid development of technology, 360° panoramic virtual tour and the popularization of VR, i-Maker’s VR 360° panoramic virtual tour photography and production services, Help all walks of life to photograph and display their business, shop interior equipment, product introduction and location, etc., and shoot 4K high-definition virtual reality images, allowing customers to experience the scene firsthand, and can use Google Map, search engines, websites and social media The platform is the first to visit, so that customers can understand the business in a real and interesting way, which is of great help to store promotion and online shopping!”

User views of Matterport VR are nearly 300% higher than traditional 2D photos

3D space scanning allows you to greatly shorten the time to build a 3D model by using the most advanced technology camera. By using a 3D camera, it will automatically scan each 3D object and render the virtual world in 4K space.

This technology can be used by real estate, rental communities, engineers and construction, tourism and hotel industries. It can also be used for different occasions, such as events and exhibitions, product displays and private showrooms.

