“‘I miss him everyday’: Zsa Zsa Padilla marks Dolphy’s eighth death anniversary”

Zsa Zsa Padilla on Friday, July 10, took to social media to mark the 8th death anniversary of her former partner, the late veteran comedian Dolphy Quizon.

Zsa Zsa Padilla on Friday, July 10, took to social media to mark the eighth death anniversary of her former partner, the late veteran comedian Dolphy Quizon.

On Instagram, the seasoned actress-singer shared photos from her visit to the grave of Dolphy, as she asked her fans and followers to offer a prayer for the King of Comedy.

“Today marks the 8th death anniversary of Dolphy. Please say a little prayer for him,” she said.

“I miss him everyday and I know that he is always with me in spirit. Please write a little something below to let me know how his life work has influenced you or your parents/grandparents. I’ll be so happy to know how he has put laugher in your hearts. That way, his memory lives on,” she added.

Dolphy died on July 10, 2012 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

He and Zsa Zsa have one child, Zia, as well as an adopted daughter, Nicole Quizon.

Zsa Zsa is now set to be married to her longtime boyfriend, architect Conrad Onglao. In 2016, they called off their engagement, but had rekindled their romance months later.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News back in 2014, Zsa Zsa said that falling in love with Conrad was not something she planned.

“Sabi nga nila isang taon ang pagluluksa. Ayun, hindi mo naman masasabi. Meron akong kaibigan dati, nawalan siya ng boyfriend. Sabi niya ‘Na-meet ko yung naging asawa ko wala pang isang taon.’ So hindi mo masasabi ‘yun,” she said.

“Kapag talagang may dumating na sa palagay mo siya na ‘yun, [wala ka nang magagawa]. Saka hindi na tayo bagets,” continued Zsa Zsa, who had revealed that she agreed to date Conrad because she’s already tired of mourning Dolphy’s death.

“Sobrang saya. Talagang napaka-blessed ko na dumating si Architect Conrad sa buhay ko kasi before that, mahirap talaga.”