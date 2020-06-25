“‘I miss you’: Bernard Palanca remembers late brother Miko”

Bernard Palanca on Wednesday, June 24, took to social media to remember his brother, the late actor Miko Palanca.

Bernard Palanca on Wednesday, June 24, took to social media to remember his brother, the late actor Miko Palanca.

On Instagram, Bernard shared a photo of him with Miko as a child, captioned, “I miss you little bro!” followed by a string of emojis of a sad face, crying face, and a broken heart.

Miko passed away at the age of 41 on December 9, 2019.

His cause of death remains unknown.

Miko was known for his roles in ABS-CBN teleseryes “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay” and “It Might Be You.”