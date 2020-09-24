“‘I praise God for you’: Billy Crawford pens sweet birthday message for wife Coleen Garcia”

Billy Crawford on Thursday, September 24, shared his heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Coleen Garcia.

Billy Crawford on Thursday, September 24, shared his heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Coleen Garcia.

On Instagram, Billy shared photos of himself with Coleen whom he thanked for their heathy and beautiful family.

The couple recently welcomed their first child, Amari, via a home birth.

READ: Coleen Garcia, nanganak na

“Happy birthday #myeverything. Your life has been so colorful and time and time again you always shock the world! You are the toughest, strongest, smartest, beautiful, wonderful, I mean, I can go on and on and on. But I really just want to thank you for everything! Apart from the obvious, sacrificing everything to give us a healthy, beautiful family. I praise God for you,” Billy said in the caption.

“I know you don’t care much about celebrating your birthday but you get to have the same birth month as our son and that is something super special. We owe you our lives. Please do enjoy this special day. If it ain’t special for you, it’s special for all of us who love you and care for you!” he added.

Declaring his love for his wife, Billy said: “I love you so so much. Happy, happy birthday my Queen!”

Billy and Coleen have been married for two years now.

They tied the knot in a grand wedding in Balesin Island in April 2018.