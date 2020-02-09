I Prevail Announce 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 9, 2020

Heavy music legends I Prevail are about to send their Aussie fans into a frenzy as they’ve just announced a huge Australian tour set to take place this July.

Fresh off a massive 2019, including garnering two Grammy nominations for their 2019 album Trauma. They were last here in Australia in 2019 as part of the lineup for Download Festival.

But they won’t be coming here alone. They’re bringing with them Motionless In White, who also enjoyed a colossal 2019 with the release of their fifth album Disguise. Additionally, our very own Windwaker will be rounding out this huge heavy lineup.

The band will be taking on five massive shows across the country, with dates in Fremantle, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Check out all important dates, venues and ticketing info below.

I Prevail 2020 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale 9am local time, Friday, 14th February

Monday, 6th July

Metropolis, Fremantle

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Wednesday, 8th July

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Thursday, 9th July

The Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Friday, 10th July

Big Top Luna Park, Sydney

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Sunday, 12th July

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Destroy All Lines