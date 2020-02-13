“‘I was gonna eat so much lumpia’: ‘To All The Boys’ star Lana Condor ‘heartbroken’ over Manila fan meeting cancellation”

Lana Condor, who stars as Lara Jean Covey in the To All The Boys film franchise, opened up on how she feels about the cancellation of her visit to Manila.

Condor, who was supposed to visit Manila alongside co-star Noah Centineo for a fan meeting on February 14, had to cancel the event due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (then-called nCoV).

According to Condor, she would love to visit the Philippines in the near future — hopefully in time for the release of the third installment in the film franchise based on Jenny Han’s best-selling books.

“Gosh. I sure hope so. I mean, I’m really, really hopeful for that — particularly for the third [installment]. Like I would love to be able to come,” Condor told PUSH in a video interview.

Expressing how she feels over the cancellation of the fan meeting with Centineo in Manila, she said: “And I’m so heartbroken you guys that we weren’t able to come.”

Apart from missing out on the chance of meeting her Filipino fans in the flesh, another thing that made her feel heartbroken was the fact that she will no longer be able to get a taste of the authentic Filipino version of spring rolls — lumpia.

“It really, really sucks. Like when I heard it, I was just like ‘No this can’t be’. But yeah, Oh my God definitely. I would love to come. And I was so excited you guys because I was gonna eat so much lumpia you don’t understand. I would definitely do that,” said Condor, who is of Vietnamese-American descent, said.

She added: “And so I was like excited to meet you guys and to eat lumpia — so my heart was broken. But the good thing is, I do believe that we’ll be able to get over there. Hopefully sooner than later,” she said.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now streaming on Netflix.