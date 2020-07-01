‘I will clear my name, prove allegations are wrong,’ Revilla tells dad

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. vowed on Wednesday that he will clear his name and prove that allegations against him are wrong.

Revilla made this promise as he delivered an emotional message during the necrological service held by the Senate for his father and namesake, former Senator Ramon Revilla Sr.

“To you, daddy, naalala ko noong huli kang pumunta dito sa Senado, you were here to support me sa mga pagsubok na hinaharap ko during that time. Daddy, as I have told you, babangon ako. Lilinisin ko ang aking pangalan. I will prove to them na mali sila,” he said.

(Daddy, I remember when you last went here in the Senate. You were here to support me during the challenges I was facing at that time. Daddy, as I have told you, I will rise again. I will clear my name. I will prove to them that they are wrong.)

He then went on saying that he would not have reached where he is if not for his father, whom he called his “hero.”

“To you, daddy, salamat sa lahat. Hindi ko mararating ang kinalalagyan ko kung hindi dahil sa iyo. Kung bibigyan man ako ng pagkakataon ulit na pumili ng ama, ikaw pa rin ang pipiliin ko maging daddy,” he said.

(Thank you for everything, daddy. I would not have reached where I am now if not for you. If I will be given a chance to choose a father, I would still choose you.)

“Mahal kita, daddy. Mahal ka namin, You are our hero, kaming magkakapatid, you are my hero daddy. I love you,” the senator added.

(I love you daddy. We love you. You are our hero, my hero daddy. I love you.)

Although he did not elaborate, Revilla is most likely referring to clear his name on his alleged involvement in the P10-billion pork barrel scam, for which he had been previously detained in 2014.

Revilla was accused of allocating P224 million from his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) to bogus non-government organizations of the scam’s alleged mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles. Other former senators tagged in the controversy were Juan Ponce Enrile and Jinggoy Estrada.

In December 2018, Revilla was released from the custodial center of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame after the Sandiganbayan acquitted him of plunder related to the scam. He also posted bail for 16 other graft cases.

Revilla then reclaimed a seat at the Senate in the May 2019 elections.

