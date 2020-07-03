“‘I wish you were here right beside me now’: Sharon Cuneta longs for late dad Pablo Cuneta”

Sharon Cuneta on Thursday took to social media to pen a touching message for her father, late politician Pablo Cuneta.

Music icon Sharon Cuneta on Thursday, July 2, took to social media to pen a touching message for her father, late politician Pablo Cuneta.

Remembering her late dad on Instagram, the Megastar wrote: “Hi, Daddy ko… I wish you were here right beside me now.

“There has never been anyone like you in all my life. No one has ever loved me as much as you have. All I have left of you is your DNA and your blood running through my veins.”

Sharon went on: “I miss you oh so much… There are no words that can express how much… I love you my Daddy. You left me almost twenty years ago, but it feels like you left me only yesterday.

“I need your words of wisdom and your reassuring words, your love… Oh Daddy ko… How I miss your strength and your gentleness at the same time.”

Pablo is a former mayor of Pasay City. He served for three terms between 1951 and 1998, making him one of the longest-serving politicians in Philippine history.

He passed away due to heart attack in September 2000. He was 90.

Sharon’s post came amid the emotional turmoil in her family that was prompted by a controversial rape threat targeted at her daughter, Frankie Pangilinan.

She first opened up about her family’s struggles in a nearly hour-long Instagram live stream Monday, June 29, admitting that the mudslinging against Frankie—her eldest child with her husband, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan—has affected them mentally and emotionally.

[embedded content]

“I got sick, because when it’s emotional and mental, it will come out in the physical. I got sick. Kaya hindi ako tumataba dahil wala akong gana. Dalawang gabi, ‘yung dinner ko, dinuwal ko dahil sa stress,” said Sharon.

“Why are you so bad? Why do you do this to my children? Why?” she added.

“When I see Frankie’s face, I just break down.”