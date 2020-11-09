i6 Group Secures Series A Funding Round

FARNBOROUGH, England, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — i6 Group Limited (i6), the leader in fuel management software for the aviation industry, announces that it has secured Series A funding round.

i6 teamed with Deloitte to architect an investment syndicate including International Airlines Group (IAG), Shell, World Fuel Services and JetBlue Technology Ventures, who invested in February 2020. This funding will allow i6 to continue its market expansion and accelerate exciting new product development.

Founded in 2013, i6’s platform connects stakeholders across all stages of the aircraft refuelling process to improve operational efficiency through real-time connectivity and data optimisation. This adaptable, scalable technology has the potential to expand to verticals in adjacent markets, such as military, logistics and retail. i6 technology enables the better management of fuelling operations with more accuracy, which in turn helps to reduce costs and emissions.

“We are thrilled to join a strong consortium of investors to support the growth of i6. The way their proprietary digital solutions enable the end-to-end digitalisation of the aviation fuel supply chain, while solving key friction points, adds tremendous value to their customer base.” – Eva Wan, General Manager Digital Strategy, Shell

“i6 is a leader in the development and deployment of transformational technologies for the aviation fuel industry. We are excited to join them on this journey, alongside a group of investors who are similarly committed to bringing such technologies to market.” – Sukumar Pillai, Vice President Business Development, World Fuel Services Corporation

i6 is now deployed at over 150 international airports, including; London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Toronto Pearson, Boston Logan International, Dubai International and Bangalore. Its eHandshake® technology, which allows for a 100% paperless aircraft refuelling process and eliminates the manual and verbal information exchange between a flight crew and refuelling operatives, was awarded a patent this year. It is currently implemented at British Airways and Virgin Atlantic with plans to expand.

“Our work with i6 began with the development of a fuel management tool in 2016 and we are currently working with the company on a bespoke project to digitise operational aspects of our airport,” said Roger Walker, Director Airport Operations for Farnborough Airport. “This includes not only our frontline operations, but also our back-office functions, such as finance and IT. The experience has allowed us to continue on our journey in providing Europe’s leading business aviation airport and we expect our relationship with i6 to continue to flourish in the future.”

“We are very pleased to have concluded the investment process and are excited by the strategic value that we believe can benefit both i6 and the existing and future industries we serve.” – Steven Uhrmacher (CEO) & Alex Mattos (COO), i6 Group

About i6

Founded in 2013, i6 provides a cloud-based, digital fuel management platform that enables fuel suppliers, airports, into-plane agents and airlines to better plan, control, monitor and optimize fuelling operations. Their software platform covers the entire fuel supply chain from “refinery to wing–tip.”

Visit i6.io for more information.

Contact:

Emily Loretto

E-mail – emily@i6.io

Tel +44 (0) 1252 757159