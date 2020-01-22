“Ian Veneracion shares his most memorable scene in ‘Block Z’”

Ian Veneracion admits he enjoyed doing all of the action scenes in his new zombie horror film.

As he starts the year playing the role of Julia Barretto’s father in the Star Cinema zombie movie Block Z, Ian Veneracion said he really enjoyed being able to be part of a zombie horror project. “Gustong gusto ko yung pag paalis ako sa umaga na papunta ako sa set tapos sasabihin ng kids ko, ‘Daddy, where are you going?’ tapos sasabihin ko, ‘I’m just going to kill some zombies.’ Enjoy na enjoy ako tapos ang pinaka-memorable ko na scene yung merong librarian na masungit, tinaga ko siya sa ulo with a butcher’s knife. Siyempre yung mga things na magagawa mo lang in fantasy land and movies and stuff so it was a different experience,” he explained.

After starting in showbiz as a child actor in the ‘80s, and eventually ended up doing action films in the ‘90s, Ian said he is enjoyed doing all the action sequences for the film. “Oo naman. Pag hinabol ka ng mga zombies mapapatakbo ka. Nakakatuwa talaga at saka nakaka-stress kasi yung zombies full speed para ma-motivate lahat. So ang sarap din kasi bilang actor, ikaw mismo na-se-stress ka kasi ayaw mo magpahabol dun sa zombie so ang sarap. Imagine mo 200 zombies na papunta sa ‘yo, mag-pa-panic ka talaga eh kahit sabihin sayong joke lang ito. Pag hinabol ka, instinctively tatakbo ka talaga,” he shared.

In Block Z, Ian said he got to do cool stuff like use weapons and do his own stunts. “I love it. I’m so comfortable doing stunts and doing action and fight scenes with guns and stuff. Tapos may time nga si direk (MIkhail Red) eh, meron akong tatalunin na ganyan kababa or something, tapos sabi niya, ‘Okay ba yun kaya ba?’ Parang ang sakit sa pakiramdam ko na parang, ‘You got to be kidding. I jump out of airplanes for fun.’ Sabi ko, ‘Direk kaya ko naman siguro yan.’ Sabi niya, ‘Ganun ba, sige sige.’ So ayun,” he said.

The 44-year-old actor said he is proud of everything they put into Block Z which they finished filming last year. “Itong movie na ito, wala pa kayong napapanuod na ganito. Kakaiba talaga siya. And it’s the first movie ng Star Cinema for the year so excited kami about it so sana panuorin niyo yung movie,” he added.