IATF adds 4 more countries to Covid-19 ‘red list’

THE Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) on Friday announced the imposition of travel restrictions on passengers from four more countries on its “red list” to help arrest the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

In a statement, Malacañang spokesman Secretary Harry Roque noted the addition of Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia and Slovenia.

Previously listed as “red” countries were Azerbaijan, Guadeloupe, Guam, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Saint Lucia, and Switzerland.

The red list is made up of countries/jurisdictions/territories tagged as “high risk” based on the following:

* For populations greater than 100,000 the incidence rate shall be more than 500

* For populations less than 100,000, the Covid-19 case counts shall be more than 500, and the testing rate of tests over the past 28 days per 100,000 population

Meanwhile, those included in the “green list” are American Samoa, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Gabon, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Hungary, Madagascar, Mali, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Algeria, Bhutan, Cook Islands, Eritrea, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Nicaragua, Niue, North Korea, Saint Helena, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Sudan, Syria, Tajikstan, Tanzania, Tokelau, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Yemen.



All other countries/territories/jurisdictions not mentioned are in the “yellow list”.

The new classification shall take effect on Sept. 19, 2021 until Sept. 30, 2021.