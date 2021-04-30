IATF allows limited indoor dining, opening of barbershops, salons in MECQ areas

THE Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has allowed indoor dining in areas placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) at 10 percent of the venue capacity, its spokesman announced.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force on Thursday, April 29, 2021, approved the recommendation to allow restaurants, eateries, commissaries, and other food preparation establishments to resume their indoor dine-in services in areas under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine at an initial 10 percent venue or seating capacity,” IATF-EID and Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said.

Roque said the task force in its recent meeting also approved the recommendation to allow barbershops, beauty parlors and nail spas to operate at 30 percent of the venue or seating capacity in areas under MECQ.

Roque said the personal care establishments may operate beyond this limitation, provided that they comply with Joint Memorandum Circular 21-01 or the Safety Seal Certification Program.