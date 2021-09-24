IATF: Election bets, Comelec officials considered APORs

THE Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has included those seeking national posts in next year’s elections. as well as the officials and personnel Commission on Elections (Comelec) as authorized persons outside of residence (APORs), Malacañang said on Friday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the IATF approved the inclusion during their meeting on Thursday, ahead of the filing of the certificates of candidacy (CoCs) for the 2022 national elections.

“The IATF also approved the inclusion of all Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials and employees as Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORS),” Roque said.

Specifically, Roque said considered APORs during CoC filing are “Chairperson/President or in their absence the Secretary-General or authorized Representative of Political Party, Sectoral Party, organization or coalition under the party-list system, aspirants or their authorized representatives, and companions as authorized under Comelec Resolution 10717.”

The IATF also classified as APORs “Comelec officials/personnel in connection with the submission of hard copies of the Certificates of Candidacy and related documents/materials to the Comelec Main Office,” Roque added.

The Comelec had said that the filing of CoCs will be held in one of the tents of the Sofitel hotel instead of the Comelec’s main office in Intramuros, Manila City, to accommodate more candidates.

In a previous interview, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the new venue has a maximum capacity of 2,000 people and will be divided in three areas: A portion for Comelec staff, a section for candidates –– with three separate tables for the president and vice president, senatorial, and party-list bets –– and another section for the media.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Every election, we say that we limit the number of people inside the filing area and every year, we tend to get overwhelmed,” Jimenez said.

“In the past, that was annoying but now during the pandemic, that could be fatal,” he added.

Comelec has set strict rules to ensure physical distancing and to prevent the filing of CoCs from becoming a superspreader event.

The poll body is limiting the number of people accompanying candidates, and requiring negative Covid-19 tests prior to entry.

Big crowds of supporters were a common sight in past filing periods. Candidates were accompanied by their family members and political allies in a fiesta-like mood at the Comelec main office.

The period of filing of CoCs will run from October 1 to 8.

The national and local polls will be held on May 9, 2022.