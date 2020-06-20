IATF now allows limited univeristy, college mass gatherings in MGCQ areas

MANILA Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) has allowed mass gatherings in higher education institutions like universities and colleges located in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Saturday.

“Pinayagan na rin ang mass gatherings sa higher educational institutions, ngunit kailangan silang sumunod sa existing guidelines sa ilalim ng MGCQ,” Roque said during the Laging Handa online press briefing.

In the same briefing, Roque said the task force has also allowed Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) to resume its technical-vocational education and training (TVET) programs in general community quarantine(GCQ) areas, while face-to-face TVET training is allowed up to 50 percent of site capacity in MGCQ areas.

“[This is] subject to compliance with minimum public health standards and Tesda guidelines, at may konsultasyon sa mga LGU (and with consultations with the LGU),” Roque said.

Under IATF-MEID guidelines, mass gatherings such as movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment activities, community assemblies, religious gatherings, and non-essential work gatherings are prohibited in GCQ areas.

Meanwhile, mass gatherings in MGCQ areas area allowed provided that participants will be limited to 50 percent of the venue or seating capacity.

The task has previously banned mass gatherings in higher education institutions.

As of 4 p.m. of June 19, the Philippines has 28,459 COVID-19 cases including 7,378 recoveries and 1,130 fatalities.

