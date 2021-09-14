IATF OKs implementation of granular lockdowns

Certified Guidelines for Pilot Areas (Click here to download)

THE Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has ratified the guidelines for the pilot implementation of granular lockdowns with the new alert levels system to bring down the cases of COVID-19, Malacañang said.

Palace Spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said on Monday night the new scheme, which will employ either enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) or general community quarantine (GCQ), will begin on Thursday, September 16.

“In this new classification framework, we proactively advocate the principle of [the] 3C’s (closed, crowded, and close contact) strategy, which shall be applied in Metro Manila,” Roque said.

“We should strive for total health and this can only be realized by carefully balancing our COVID-19 response, considering both the health of our people and the economic health of the nation, which this policy shift is all about.”

Granular Lockdowns

Granular lockdown, a “micro-level quarantine” for areas tagged as “critical,” could be declared regardless of alert level. It shall be in place for not shorter than two weeks or 14 days.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

The authority to impose granular lockdown shall be given to city and municipal heads, “with respect to their component barangay (villages), subject to the concurrence of the Regional IATF.”

COVID-19 Alert Levels System

Under the new lockdown strategy, pilot areas will be placed on different alert levels, which shall be identified by the Department of Health (DoH). The respective classifications will take effect weekly, “unless otherwise specified.”

Alert Level 1: The lowest alert level, where COVID-19 transmission is low and decreasing, and the total bed utilization and intensive care unit utilization rate s are low.

Alert Level 2: COVID-19 transmission is low and decreasing; healthcare utilization is low; case counts are low but increasing, or case counts are low and decreasing, but total bed utilization and intensive care unit utilization rates are the opposite.

Alert Level 3: COVID-19 transmission high and/or increasing; total bed utilization and intensive care unit utilization rates are also increasing.

Alert Level 4: COVID-19 transmission is high and/or increasing; total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rates are also high.

Alert Level 5: The highest alert level, where COVID-19 transmission is alarming, and the total bed utilization and intensive care unit utilization rates are critical.

Restrictions on movement of people

Areas under Alert Level 5 shall observe the guidelines imposed during ECQ, the strictest community quarantine classification.

Under Alert Level 4, individuals below 18 years old, citizens above 65 years old, persons with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities, or other health risks, and pregnant women are prohibited from going out, “provided that they shall be allowed access to obtain essential goods and services or for work in permitted industries and offices.”

Movement of people in areas on Alert Levels 2 and 3 will not be prohibited, unless there are “reasonable restrictions” based on their age and comorbidities, which shall be determined by local government units (LGUs).

Meanwhile, in the least restrictive Alert Level 1, individuals are allowed to go out, except in spaces that are “closed, crowded, or enable close contact.”

“The Philippine National Police (PNP) shall ensure peace and order at all times. They shall make sure that security protocols are maintained in lockdown areas,” according to the IATF-EID.

LGUs, together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), shall provide assistance to households in places under granular lockdown.