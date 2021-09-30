IATF OKs pilot rollout of Covid 19 jabs for minors

THE Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has approved the pilot rollout of the vaccination of children ages 12 to 17 years old against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Malacañang announced on Thursday night.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the IATF approved the vaccination of children with jabs granted Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The pilot will begin on October 15, 2021 under a phased approach as may be determined by the National Vaccination Operations Center,” Roque said in a statement.

“The IATF also affirms, upon the directives of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the opening of the national vaccination program to the general population nationwide upon the determination of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 and its Vaccine Cluster,” he added.

Some local governments have started the pre-registration of minors for inoculation after the FDA approved the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for 12 years old and above.

On Wednesday, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the pilot inoculation will take place at the Philippine Heart Center, the National Children's Hospital, the Philippine General Hospital, and two other medical centers that deal with pediatric comorbidities.

“It will be in October and it will start in NCR. This program will be approved by the IATF– the concept– at tsaka para makita rin ng all experts group (and to allow our all experts group to assess it),” he said.

Galvez said the pilot would be done in phases to ensure the safety of children who will be inoculated.

“We will observe and monitor closely. Remember what we did in March, there were five referral hospitals and we expanded when we saw that there was no adverse effect,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the vaccination of minors, including the adult general population to ramp up the government's vaccine drive against Covid-19.

The country has so far prioritized the vaccination of medical front-liners, senior citizens, individuals with comorbidities, economic front-liners, and the indigent population.

The latest data from the National Task Force Against Covid showed that 20,815,925 have been fully vaccinated while 23,925,816 are waiting for their second doses.

With the shipment of over 391,000 Pfizer shots on Wednesday, the number of vaccine doses the country has received since March 2021 has hit 70,091,290.

Meanwhile, Roque said the IATF endorsed to local government units (LGUs) the conduct of routine and catch-up immunization and the community-based Measles-Rubella and Tetanus-Diphtheria (MR-Td) immunization activities of the DoH.

“Because of this, children less than 2 years old, 6 to 7 years old, and 12 to 13 years old shall be exempt from community quarantine restrictions for this purpose,” Roque said.

“LGUs are enjoined to fast-track routine and catch-up immunization and community-based MR-Td immunization by dedicating Wednesdays for child vaccination by shifting healthcare workers from Covid-19 vaccination targets on said day for the mentioned purpose,” he added.