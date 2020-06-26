IATF OKs visits to cemeteries, memorial parks

MANILA, Philippines — Groups of up to 10 persons are now allowed to visit memorial parks and cemeteries, Malacañang said Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said this was among the new provisions under a resolution by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Nagdagdag din ng bagong probisyon ang IATF kung saan pinayagan ang pagdalaw sa open memorial parks at sementeryo pero hindi dapat ito lumampas sa 10 bawat grupo,” Roque said in an online briefing.

(The IATF has added a new provision allowing the visit to open memorial parks and cemeteries but groups should not be more than 10 people.)

“Ang bilang ng grupong pinapayagan at any given time ay iniiwan sa discretion ng management ng mga memorial parks at sementeryo kung saan ang minimum public health standards at social distancing ay kinokonsidera,” he added.

(The number of groups allowed at a given time are left under the discretion of memorial parks and cemeteries’ management as long as minimum health standards and social distancing will be considered.)

The government has eased restrictions in most areas of the country starting June to revive the economy amid the pandemic.

