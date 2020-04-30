IATF says working seniors allowed to go out during GCQ — Lopez

MANILA, Philippines — Senior citizens who are actively working or are managing businesses will be allowed to go outside their residences during the enforcement of the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), said this on Thursday, adding that the task force is not putting the elderly under “house arrest” as the ban was just an “overall policy” due to the vulnerability of the aged segment to the coronavirus disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The operating guidelines are to be issued. Of course, the seniors who are actively working or running businesses will be allowed. We will use ID system,” Lopez said in a statement read by Communications Secretary Martin Andanar during a Laging Handa public briefing.

Seeking medical check-ups and other procedures will also be allowed as well as buying food and medicine and asking for government assistance, Lopez noted.

FEATURED STORIES

The IATF issued the clarification after some quarters, including lawmakers, have asked for the reconsideration of the travel restrictions imposed on senior citizens.

The government previously announced the imposition of a GCQ beginning May 1, 2020 in areas with a low to moderate risk to COVID-19 infection.

Under the order, some economic activities would be allowed to operate in a limited capacity. However, senior citizens are not allowed to leave their homes to protect them from contracting the infectious respiratory disease since most patients are aged 60 years old and above.

The new coronavirus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but experts have warned that older adults with preexisting health conditions were more vulnerable to the coronavirus, particularly those aged over 60 years old.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ