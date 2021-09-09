IATF urged to ease restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals in Metro Manila

THE Metro Manila Council (MMC) on Thursday urged the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Manage-ment of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to consider easing some coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions for those who have completed their jabs.

Under Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Resolution 21-19, the mayors of the National Capital Region (NCR) asked the IATF to “consider the easing of the Covid-19 guidelines for fully-vaccinated individuals in the NCR”.

The resolution stated that although the mayors are mindful of the public’s health and safety during the pandemic, they are “equally aware that the economic activity in the NCR must be bolstered by allow-ing fully-vaccinated individuals to engage in businesses and other activities which are otherwise pro-hibited or restricted” in the IATF’s guidelines.

This, said the MMC, will not only help boost economic activities, but also encourage the rest of the population to get vaccinated.

The MMC noted, however, that the request is still subject to proper study and assessment so that the policy would be based on “scientific and empirical evidence”.

In a statement, MMDA Chairman and concurrent MMC head, Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos said they were confident that the public’s safety can be balanced with opening the economy.

“With the NCR being considered right now to be the epicenter of this pandemic and the region with the most number of vaccinated individuals, we are confident that we can find the right balance be-tween safeguarding the public’s health and reviving the economy,” he said.



In Metro Manila, 9.8 million individuals are eligible to receive a Covid-19 shot.

As of September 8, around 56 percent of the eligible population have completed their doses, MMDA said.

84.21 percent Of the eligible population, 84.21 percent have received their first jab.

Abalos said that by October 8, the region expects 77.57 percent of its eligible population to be fully in-oculated.