IC: PCIC has poor risk management

The Insurance Commission (IC) discovered that the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.'s (PCIC) weak risk management practices put it at risk of suffering large losses from major catastrophes, which would eventually be shouldered by taxpayers, according to the Department of Finance (DoF).

The DoF said in a statement that the IC's in-depth review of PCIC's financial situation showed the latter's high net retention rate, or the amount of policies it currently has on hand.

The IC emphasized that it “stopped surrendering its risk to the National Reinsurance Corp. of the Philippines (NRCP) as early as 2010,” it underscored.

It also has a poor investment income because its assets are concentrated in “cash in bank and time deposits, averaging around 40 percent of the total assets in the past years.”

“If the PCIC will continue this practice, the Philippine government is expected to infuse more capital to the PCIC for it to survive should there be large-scale losses, which will affect most of its insured,” the IC was quoted as saying in its report submitted to Finance Secretary and PCIC Chairman Carlos Dominguez 3rd.

Given the PCIC's precarious financial position, the IC has recommended that the PCIC revisit its overall risk management program and include reinsurance among its risk transfer mechanisms to better manage its risks and avoid the need for future government capital infusions to cover potentially large-scale losses, the Finance department continued.

The PCIC should involve the private sector and establish an enabling environment for the development of private crop insurance, a recommendation from the review based on a World Bank report emphasized. The primary function of a private insurer is to repair any market flaws that may obstruct the development of a competitive private insurance market.

The DoF said the commission also recommended that the PCIC adopt IC regulations in relation to the “naming convention, presentation and calculation as regards the preparation of their financial statements” because it was unable to determine whether the company was following the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards for insurance companies.