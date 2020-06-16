Icarus M: Riders of Icarus – VALOFE releases the global teaser for its new mobile MMORPG on VFUN

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — VALOFE, the Korean developer and publisher of popular titles such as “Atlantica Global”, “Riders of Icarus”, “MU Legend”, “Combat Arms”, “Lost Saga”, and more, has announced on its VFUN platform (https://vfun.valofe.com) that it will be releasing its popular mobile game Icarus M: Riders of Icarus worldwide later this summer.



Video: Icarus M: Riders of Icarus Official Video Trailer



Based on the massively popular PC game “Riders of Icarus”, Icarus M will bring the unique MMORPG content of the familiar riding system to the mobile platform in the English language. Filled with action-packed combat systems and a countless number of tamable pets called Familiars to ride into battle, it’s expected to be one of the most anticipated mobile MMORPGs of 2020.

For preparation of its upcoming release of the game, a teaser page was officially opened in May along with Facebook, Instagram and Discord to introduce a sneak peek into the Characters, Storyline, System features, and other game features that will be available once the game is officially released.

Not only has VALOFE been expanding its lineup of popular games, but they have also been growing their unique global contents platform, VFUN, which allow users to easily browse and access exciting games. It offers unique interactive features such as the Stamp system, which are missions for games that users already enjoy and love. This system motivates users to experience other games by rewarding exclusive content and items that are only available through the platform.

Head over to the teaser page on VFUN to get the latest info and updates on Icarus M: Riders of Icarus.

Be make sure to also like the Icarus M social media to keep in touch for the latest news and announcements!

About VALOFE

VALOFE is a global leader in online and mobile games that develops and publishes over 15 PC and Mobile titles. VALOFE is also a Global Content Provider that creates game, video, and marketing content. Founded in Seoul, South Korea in 2007, it has already established global branches in Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, Manila and Hanoi.

