ICC probe on Duterte drug war may lead to justice for victims – Trillanes

THE International Criminal Court’s (ICC) order to start the investigation on the alleged summary execution in the Philippines of suspected drug personalities would lead to attaining justice for them.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes 4th stressed this on Thursday following the ICC’s move to investigate the reported extrajudicial killings (EJKs) under the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Trillanes initiated the filing of charges against President Rodrigo Duterte before the ICC for the thousands of killings that stemmed from his bloody anti-drug campaign.

The ICC on Wednesday announced that its Pre-Trial Chamber 1 granted the request of then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate the alleged EJKs “committed on the territory of the Philippines between Nov. 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019 in the context of the so-called ‘war on drugs’ campaign [of the [Duterte government].”

“To the families of the EJK victims, this is another step closer to attaining justice for your loved ones,” Trillanes said on Thursday.

“To Duterte and his cohorts, this is another step closer to prison,” said Trillanes, in a Facebook post which his former staff shared to Senate media.

Duterte’s ally, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd noted that the ICC is an international body “created by treaty over which we have no control.”



“They will continue with their timetable no matter what we do. As a responsible member of the international community we just have to respect their systems,” Pimentel stressed.

Sen. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros said, “Panahon na upang harapin ng Pangulo ang imbestigasyon na ito (it is time for the President to face this investigation).”

“Huwag na nyang harangan pa ang mga opisyal ng (he should not prevent the officials of the) International Criminal Court sa pagtupad ng tungkulin nila (in fulfilling their duty),” she added.

The ICC also noted that “specific legal element of crime against humanity of murder” has been met with respect to Duterte’s war on drugs from July 1, 2016 or one day after Duterte assumed power until March 16, 2019 or the day before the Philippines formally exited the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

Trillanes had offered himself for consideration by opposition coalition 1Sambayan as presidential bet in the 2022 national elections.

However, Trillanes said that he would give way to Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo if she decides to run for president in next year’s polls.