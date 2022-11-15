Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game to Tour Australia in 2023

Three icons of 90s/00s rap, Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game, have announced a multi-headline arena tour of Australia in March 2023. The tour comes at an auspicious time for Cube, as he celebrates the 30th anniversary of his fourth solo album, Lethal Injection. Ice Cube was a founding member of seminal gangster rap group N.W.A, which also featured of Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and MC Ren.

Dre and Cube were early pioneers of G-funk, a style of gangster rap heavily influenced by the P-funk styles of George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic. G-funk was pervasive in its popularity and greatly influenced Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly.

Ice Cube – Bop Gun (One Nation)

﻿

Ice Cube was criticised by Dr. Dre on the latter’s 1992 album, The Chronic, and years of acrimony between the two followed. Although, as of 2015 it appears the pair have overcome their differences, with Cube and Dre appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone to promote the N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

Ice Cube will be joined on the tour by fellow Californian hip hop trio, Cypress Hill, who are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their second album, Black Sunday. Early 2000s Compton rapper, The Game, rounds out the lineup. Shows have been announced in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, The Game 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 23rd March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 25th March – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Sunday, 26th March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tuesday, 28th March – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets on sale here.

