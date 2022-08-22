Ice Cube Marketing is now a PSG Pre-Approved Vendor for Digital Marketing SolutionIceCubeMarketing.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 August 2022 – Ice Cube Marketing Pte Ltd, Singapore’s leading performance-based digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed a pre-approved digital marketing vendor under the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG).

The last two years have seen some significant changes on the digital front. The onset of Covid has accentuated the need for digital marketing. Ios14 update and increasing competition on Facebook and Google have raised the bar for businesses.

The PSG grant program has been expanded to include digital marketing solutions to help SMEs stay relevant and increase their revenue in this dynamic world.

Ice Cube Marketing specializes in helping SMEs acquire new customers through digital marketing efforts. “Most businesses do not know if they are losing money on their digital marketing campaigns. They go by gut feeling. We implore businesses to track their ROI from their digital marketing campaigns very closely.” says Ted Chong, co-founder of Ice Cube Marketing.

Through the use of an in-house CRM software, Ice cube Marketing helps its clients track the success of the campaigns down to dollars and cents. This provides a lot of clarity for business owners and helps them make good decisions.

This is made possible because of the use of a full sales funnel and proper marketing techniques that attract quality leads through the digital marketing campaigns that Ice Cube creates. Its lead generation service and social media marketing program are among the most well-received by SMEs.

“We actually have an average ROI of a minimum 5 times and we could not have done good or better business after the pandemic if it is not through Ice cube Marketing”, shared Fairoz, General manager of Parlour group.

Similarly, SMEs in healthcare, education, beauty, lifestyle and home improvement sectors have experienced stellar growth after adopting their digital marketing approach.

“Through PSG grant, we are glad to be able to serve more SMEs and help them use proper digital marketing approach to generate revenue instead of just getting likes and shares in their posts,” says Ted.

