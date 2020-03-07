“Ice Seguerra and Liza Dino celebrate their ‘jowa-niversary’”

Ice Seguerra and Liza Dino shared another milestone together this month.

Last March 5, Ice Seguerra and wife Liza Dino-Seguerra shared another milestone together as they celebrated their seventh anniversary together as a couple. Liza shared a sweet post about it on her social media account and was quick to explain that the day was separate from their wedding anniversary which they celebrate in December.

She wrote, “Kung may ANNIVERSARY…may JOWANIVERSARY din and today we celebrate our 7th year as magjowa

Nope, there’s no such thing as ‘seven year itch’ for us…in fact we broke the curse of the ‘Seven year itch’ dahil mas lalo pa yata akong patay na patay na patay na patay sa’yo mahal ko. Love, thank you for loving me unconditionally, for keeping me sane, for being my strength, for bringing out the real me and everything in between.

You inspire me to be good. To be better. To be the BEST, each day. Haaay…Mamimiss na naman kita. Ikaw naman ang nang-iwan para sa US TOUR mo! Ingat ka dyan. Slaaaay! Hindi man ako ang ‘plus ONE’ mo sa concert guesting mo ngayon, lagi kang ‘plus ONE’ sa puso ko! Nakanangtooots Love you! “