“Ice Seguerra brings Liza Diño to his favorite place for 5th wedding anniversary”

Liza Diño reveals it was her first time to visit one of Ice Seguerra’s most favorite places —Sagada.

Ice Seguerra brought his wife Liza Diño to a special place close to his heart for their fifth wedding anniversary celebration.

On Instagram, Liza revealed that she finally got the chance to see Ice’s first place, Sagada — just in time to mark their fifth year as a married couple.

“Aha, Sagadaaa!!! First time ko dito, pero si Ice paboritong lugar ‘to,” she wrote.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines chair revealed that Ice has been frequently visiting the place since 2001 but during those times, the latter had a different partner.

“Bago naging kami, umaakyat na daw sya dito taon-taon since 2001 kasi para sa kanya, sanctuary n’ya ‘to. Kaso no’ng time na yun…iba ang kasama niya,” she wrote.

“Aba buti naman 7 years after we found each other again, finally, dinala mo na ‘ko dito. Buburahin ko ang mga memories mo kasama ng ibang tao. Hahaha,” she added.

The couple, who marked their wedding anniversary last December 2019, revealed that the celebration got moved to January this year due to work-related commitments.

“Happy 5th wedding anniversary my love. Di tayo naka-celebrate last December dahil sa work. Buti na lang dalawang beses tayo kinasal….umabot! Haaay, my asawa, Mahal na mahal kita. Ikaw noon, ngayon, at magpakailanman,” she ended her post.

Liza Diño and Ice Seguerra got married in the US on December 8, 2014.