“Ice Seguerra pens message for daughter of wife Liza Diño on Father’s Day”

On Father’s Day, singer Ice Seguerra penned a sweet message for Amara, the daughter of his wife, Liza Diño.

On Instagram, the “Pagdating ng Panahon” hitmaker shared the surprise he received from Amara for the special occasion, as he expressed his love and gratitude for his daughter.

“Amara surprised me this morning!!! Alam niyang favorite meal of the day ko ang breakfast. Sabi ni Liza, maaga daw gumising si bagets para i-prepare ang kanyang surprise. Hotdog, egg, pancakes at KANIN! Yes, carbs on carbs. Meal fit for a king daw kasi,” he said.

Addressing Amara, Ice wrote, “Never thought I’d look forward to celebrating this day but since you came into my life, it’s been a roller coaster journey and I’m loving every minute coz I know I’m on this journey with you.”

Ice said Amara is the reason why he celebrates Father’s Day. He also thanked her for “loving me and accepting me as your dad #2.”

“I love you!” he added.

Ice has been a father figure to Amara since he married Liza in December 2014.

In an interview with ABS-CBN Lifestyle last year, Ice said that Amara taught him a lot as a parent.

“She’s taught me to be more accepting, that people are different, na hindi mo sila pwedeng ikahon. Normally, meron tayong, ‘Oh, I want you to grow up like this,’ or, ‘No, you can’t do that.’ But you know, they are their own person. You just have to support and respect kung sino sila and just guide them. The lesson she taught me was huwag akong mag-set ng expectations, in terms of kung anong maging dapat sa paglaki niya,” he said.

The singer-actor also shared how he wants to remembered by his daughter.

“I want Amara to remember me as someone who’s always there. Someone she knows that she can talk to about everything. Kumbaga, ‘yun ‘yung gusto kong maalala niya ako, na when she needs someone to talk to, I am that person. I’d like to think level-headed and open-minded ako enough to really explain things to her, to show and teach her,” Ice added.