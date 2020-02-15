“Ice Seguerra performs at wedding of more than 140 LGBTQ+ couples”

In a symbolic ceremony last February 14, Ice Seguerra and Liza Dino witnessed the coming together of couples from the LGBTQ+ community.

In her Facebook page on Valentine’s day, Liza wrote, “LOVE IS PRIDE. PRIDE IS LOVE. Spending Valentine’s Day as ‘NINANG’ to 140+ LGBTQ+ couples who are about to get married today in a lovely and intimate mass wedding ceremony here in Quezon City. Officiated by none other than our dear Mayor, Joy Belmonte, this is her way of showing how much she supports the rights of the LGBT community. The event may be symbolic and not legally binding but this gesture by our local government is so heartwarming and encouraging.

“Makes me feel so proud to be a QCitizen.

“Theme: Garden wedding

Photographer: Niccolo Cosme

Wedding Singer: Ice Seguerra

Venue: Lights of Love Events Place



“#LoveIsPride #PrideIsLove #QuezonCity #ValentinesDay #LoveWins”