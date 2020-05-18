“Ice Seguerra proud of wife Liza Diño’s daughter Amara for finishing elementary”

Ice Seguerra couldn’t be prouder as Amara, the daughter of his wife, Liza Diño, finished her elementary studies.

In a series of Instagram posts, the singer-songwriter posted Amara’s graduation photo as he congratulated her on her latest achievement.

“MAY 6TH GRADE GRADUATE NA AKOOOOOO!!!! WOOOOOOHOOOOOOO!!!” he wrote in the caption.

“Dearest Amara, I am so proud of you! Alam ko hindi naging madali ang journey mo but you’ve grown up to be an awesome person. Everytime may PTC, ang sarap pakinggan from your teacher na you’re a giving person, considerate, at mapagmahal. Bilib ako how you’d push yourself to get better in school. Lumalaki kang independent, headstrong, socially aware, at higit sa lahat, may puso para sa lahat,” he added.

The “Pagdating ng Panahon” hitmaker said he could not wait for Amara to experience high school.

“High school ka na next year. More challenges will come, expect that. Iiyak ka. Masasaktan ka,” he continued. “Pero there will be new experiences as well. You will meet new people and share new experiences. Life will open doors and opportunities for you and sobrang excited ako para sa iyo.”

“Stay strong, Amara, and during those times you feel like you can’t take it anymore; you know that your Mom, Dad A, and I will always be here. I love you. Congratulations!” he added.

Amara is the 11-year-old daughter of Liza, former beauty queen and now chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, from a previous relationship.

Ice and Liza tied the knot in the United States in December 2014, where same-sex marriage was first legalized in 2008. They wed for a second time in a ceremony in Batangas in the presence of their family and friends.